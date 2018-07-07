'I'm disappointed for him' - Roger Federer upset by Marin Cilic's shock Wimbledon exit

Roger Federer is disappointed he will not get a Wimbledon semi-final match-up with Marin Cilic.



Third seed Cilic could have met Federer in the last four but crashed out in the second round to Argentinian Guido Pella, in one of the biggest shocks of the tournament.



Federer is having no such problems and eased past Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 7-5 6-2.



"I'm disappointed for him because he's a good guy," Federer said of Cilic's exit.



"I really also expected him to go deep.



"I played Pella, as well, before in Stuttgart on the grass. I really favoured Marin in that match. But Pella did very well to fight back.



"It's true, I favoured him in that section together with maybe (Milos) Raonic."



With Cilic out, few would back against Federer winning a ninth title at the All England Club, especially on this form.



If he is to get through to the final next week he will have to come through a half of the draw that contains big-servers John Isner, Milos Raonic, Gael Monfils and Kevin Anderson.

