'I'd be very happy' – Caroline Wozniacki relaxed over return to world number one status

ASB Classic favourite Caroline Wozniacki is relaxed over a possible return to number one in the world rankings, ahead of the beginning of the 2018 season next week.

Currently ranked number three in the world, favourable results over the next week could see Wozniacki climb above Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza to take top spot.

Speaking to media today however, Wozniacki said that she wasn't focused on her ranking.

"Obvioiusly I think that would be awesome," she said.

"But I've been there before, it's something I've done before. It's not something that I feel like I really have to achieve.