'I hope to see you next year, but if not' - did Roger Federer hint at retirement after Australian Open triumph?

Did Roger Federer hint at possible retirement following last night's Australian Open triumph over old foe Rafael Nadal?

At the end of his victory speech, the 35-year-old seemed to suggest that 2017 could be the last time tennis fans see the 23-time grand slam playing at Melbourne Park.

"I hope to see you next year, but if not, this was a wonderful run here and I can't be more happy to have won tonight," he said.