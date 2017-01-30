'I hope to see you next year, but if not' - did Roger Federer hint at retirement after Australian Open triumph?

Source:1 NEWS/ SKY
Did Roger Federer hint at possible retirement following last night's Australian Open triumph over old foe Rafael Nadal?
At the end of his victory speech, the 35-year-old seemed to suggest that 2017 could be the last time tennis fans see the 23-time grand slam playing at Melbourne Park.
"I hope to see you next year, but if not, this was a wonderful run here and I can't be more happy to have won tonight," he said.
Plenty of people on social media were quick to pick up on the comment, and the feeling was universal – don't quit yet Roger.
