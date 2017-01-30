 

'I hope to see you next year, but if not' - did Roger Federer hint at retirement after Australian Open triumph?

Did Roger Federer hint at possible retirement following last night's Australian Open triumph over old foe Rafael Nadal?

With two simple words, "if not", the Swiss maestro hinted 2017 could be last year on the tour.
At the end of his victory speech, the 35-year-old seemed to suggest that 2017 could be the last time tennis fans see the 23-time grand slam playing at Melbourne Park.

"I hope to see you next year, but if not, this was a wonderful run here and I can't be more happy to have won tonight," he said.

Plenty of people on social media were quick to pick up on the comment, and the feeling was universal – don't quit yet Roger.

Federer won his 18th career title with a thrilling five set win over Rafael Nadal in Melbourne.
