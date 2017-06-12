 

History! Rafael Nadal wins 10th French Open title after thrashing Stan Wawrinka

The Spaniard is the first player in the Open era to win 10 championships at the same major, following his 6-2 6-3 6-1 victory.
00:30
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

Watch: MATCH POINT! Team NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - NZ gets it on the line!

00:30
Peter Burling didn't like what he saw here. Then he put on the afterburners and blitzed to victory.

Watch: 'That's boat rage' - Burling goes off at Swedes after near collision - then Team NZ sail off to victory

00:30
The Swedish syndicate evened it up 2-2 in the final America's Cup challenger final against Team NZ in Bermuda.

Watch: Close to catastrophe! Artemis Racing goes airborne in huge nosedive against Team NZ

00:17
Mark Hunt wore down his higher-ranked opponent early in the fight before a clean finish saw the ref have to step in.

Weekend flashback: IT'S OVER! Ref stops Mark Hunt pummelling drained UFC opponent as Auckland crowd roars at TKO win

01:08
Gatland is surprised at the backlash the ref from last night's game against the Crusaders is receiving since the Crusaders were cheating in his eyes too.

Video: Gatland calls out Super Rugby teams on illegal scrums: 'They don't play to the laws of the game'

00:30
Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this morning's action from the qualifying final of the America's Cup from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.



 
