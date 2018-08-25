Heavyweights Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka dumped out of French Open

Naomi Osaka's winning grand slam run came to an end with a straight-sets defeat by Katerina Siniakova in the third round of the French Open, while Serena Williams also suffered a shock exit in Paris.



World No.1 Osaka had won 16 consecutive slam matches, taking in titles at the US Open and Australian Open and two victories in Paris.



But she had been living extremely dangerously and against Czech Siniakova, the world doubles No.1 and ranked 42 in singles, she could not find a way back, going down 6-4 6-2.



Meanwhile, not since a defeat in the same round against Alize Cornet at Wimbledon in 2013 has Williams been beaten before the quarter-finals at one of the sport's biggest events.



Twenty-year-old Kenin may be a new name to many fans but she has had a very good year so far and refused to be overwhelmed by Williams' presence in a 6-2 7-5 victory as Williams' quest for a record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title was put on hold .



While it is a big surprise on paper, Williams arrived in Paris desperately short of matches and with her fitness in doubt because of a left knee problem.



The 37-year-old had not played two full matches in any tournament since the Australian Open in January and Kenin was simply far sharper and quicker around the court.



Osaka had lost her opening set against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Victoria Azarenka and the pattern continued on Saturday, with Siniakova breaking to lead 5-4 having saved seven break points.



Osaka has become the expert at digging herself out of holes but she simply could not find her form and finished with a tally of 38 unforced errors.



The mistakes became wilder as the match wore on, Osaka looking resigned to her fate.

A double fault on break point to go 5-2 down put her on the precipice, and Siniakova completed the upset to reach the fourth round at a slam for the first time in singles.



Osaka said the pressure of being number one and winning the last slams affected her a little on her least favourite surface.



"Clay is one of the Grand Slams, and I have to figure out how to sort of embrace it and love it in my own way. I mean, when I get here, I'm excited, I guess," she said.



"But then it kind of goes away, because I try to focus on playing my matches."



Osaka's exit, a day after No.2 Karolina Pliskova lost, leaves defending champion Simona Halep, at No. 3, as the highest-seeded woman remaining.



The Romanian needed only 55 minutes to get to the fourth round with a 6-2 6-1 victory over 27th-seeded Lesia Tsurenko.

