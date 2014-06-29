'He just looks so comfortable' - Rivals talk up Roger Federer ahead of Wimbledon

When Wimbledon starts on July 2, all the attention will turn to one man: defending champion Roger Federer.



Roger Federer a picture of concentration in his third round match at Wimbledon. Source: Associated Press

The 36-year-old Swiss, who has eight Wimbledon titles to his name, returned to action in Stuttgart last week after opting to take a three-month absence during the clay season so he could prepare for his attempt at landing a 21st major title next month.



He couldn't have asked for a better start as he defeated Milos Raonic in straight sets to win the Stuttgart Open.



Federer extended his unbeaten run on grass to 17 matches with victory in Halle on Monday, where he aims to collect a 10th crown.



If he goes on to triumph again, he will enter Wimbledon chasing a 100th career tournament success.



So what will it take to stop the world No.1 on the surface where he has reigned supreme?



Canada's Raonic was actually the last man to beat Roger Federer at Wimbledon in the 2016 semi-finals and was in awe of Federer's play after he lost 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in the Stuttgart final.



"I thought the most impressive thing was that he was sharp in the most important parts of the match," Raonic said.



"Obviously he's done that throughout his career better than anybody else, but to come back like that after not playing since March, I think that was the most impressive part."



Nick Kyrgios, who beat another former Wimbledon champion in Andy Murray at Queen's Club on Tuesday, came closest to upsetting Federer's streak in Stuttgart after taking the first set of their semi-final clash but fell to Federer in three.

"He just looks efficient. He looks so comfortable on the grass," Kyrgios said.



"I have never played anyone with a better sort of serve and first ball, especially on the grass.



"He just looks relaxed. He looks in form. The last couple of months wasn't from injury for him. He's just been chilling out and getting ready for this grass season. He's very dangerous at the moment."



Marin Cilic still hasn't figured out how to beat Federer since his 2014 grand slam success at the US Open, even though he too came close in the 2016 Wimbledon quarter-finals with three match points.



"I played already with Roger a couple times as well at Wimbledon. I was close to beating him in 2016. I had a couple of match points. But anyway, I was feeling confident," Cilic said.



But one thing he has noted is that playing well is not the only thing that will help your task against Federer.



The Croatian world No.6 says that having a strong mental attitude is the ultimate key to unlock the accomplishment of defeating Federer.



"In the end, you have to execute the best you can," he said.

