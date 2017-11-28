'He is the future of men's tennis' – ASB Classic director beams over star signing

Auckland tennis fans could be able to see one of the game's future greats at next year's ASB Classic, with young Canadian star Denis Shapovalov signing on to take part in the tournament.

After a sensational rise in 2017, in which the 18-year-old defeated both Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro on his way to the semi-finals of August's Montreal Masters, Shapovalov also became the youngest player in 20 years to advance to the round of 16 at the US Open.

Speaking to media today, tournament director Karl Budge couldn't hide his delight at sealing Shapovalov's signature.

"He is the future of men's tennis," he said.

"This kid is something very, very special."