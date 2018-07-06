'He can't call it before you hit it' – Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios brilliantly shut down by umpire at Wimbledon, advances to third round

Nick Kyrgios has overcome his inner demons and a mini foot-fault crisis to book his place in the Wimbledon third round.

Kyrgios cast aside Robin Haase 6-3 6-4 7-5 in 96 minutes, the 15th seed having more problems with his entourage than the Dutchman in a second-round mismatch.

"The first two sets, I was pretty impressed with my performance," Kyrgios said.

"Obviously the third set got a bit rocky. I broke him a couple times, lost my serve, lost focus.

"I knew the match was going to get tough at a certain stage. I'm just glad I got through it and didn't have to go to four sets."

As he motored towards victory in the third set, Kyrgios turned on his courtside box, including his father George, demanding they stand up and cheer him home.

"Why are you down? How hard is it to stand up for one game? This could be over in five minutes," he moaned, over and over.

And despite adding another 19 aces to his massive English summer tally, an agitated Kyrgios also sought an explanation of the foot-fault rule from umpire James Keothavong after repeatedly being pinged for over-stepping the service line.

During a changeover, the official descended from his chair to demonstrate before Kyrgios carried on and eventually completed an otherwise comfortable straight- sets win.

He dropped serve twice, both times in the third set and when in control, while breaking Haase five times in advance to a third-round meeting with Kei Nishikori.

The Japanese superstar robbed Australian fans of a long-awaited first-time duel between Kyrgios and Tomic with a 2-6 6-3 7-6 (9-7) 7-5 victory over an ailing Tomic.

Kyrgios admitted he would have enjoyed playing his former Davis Cup teammate and US Open doubles partner.

"Honestly, I'm pretty excited if Bernard gets through. I think that's going to be a fun match for both of us," Kyrgios said before Tomic's exit.

"We respect each other's games. Yeah, it's going to be a lot of fun. We'll see who gets through that."

It's all academic now.

But teenage ace Alex de Minaur and late-blooming Matt Ebden have given Australia three men in the third round.

De Minaur was the first through after posting a 6-2 6-7 (8-10) 7-5 6-3 victory over Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.