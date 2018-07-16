 

'He was the best sparring partner' - Novak Djokovic dedicates Wimbledon crown to three-year old son

Novak Djokovic has revealed his three-year-old son as the inspiration behind his stunning return to the grand slam winners' list.

The Serbian lifts the Wimbledon title for the fourth time with his victory over the South African.
Source: TVNZ

Young Stefan stole the show in touching scenes after Djokovic's straight-sets Wimbledon final triumph over Kevin Anderson.

All England Club regulations prevented the toddler from being in the Centre Court crowd during the Serb's 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3) victory, the former world No.1's 13th major success but first in almost two years.

"This is amazing and extra special as I have someone screaming, 'daddy, daddy'," the jubilant champion said.

"He wasn't allowed into the matches because he is under five, but we were hoping if this happened, if I hold the trophy, he can be there to witness it, so I couldn't be happier.

"He was by far the best sparring partner I had in the last couple of weeks," the 31-year-old added after being pictured hitting balls with Stefan on the practice courts earlier in the tournament.

Djokovic, who also has a 10-month-old daughter with wife Jelena, also admitted his son had been the major factor driving him during his comeback from post- Australian Open elbow surgery in February.

"Actually, I didn't talk about it but it was one of, if not the biggest, motivation I've had for this Wimbledon this year," said the now-four-time SW19 men's champion.

Young Stefan Djokovic was allowed into centre court to see his dad's win.
Source: TVNZ

"I was visualising, imagining this moment of him coming to the stands, cherishing this moment with my wife and me and everyone. It's hard to describe.

"I never had him in the box watching the tennis match. I was hoping that Wimbledon can be that tournament because he's big enough now I think to stay quiet maybe for 30 minutes or so - maybe ....

"There are special rules here so we have to respect them.

"Roger (Federer) had his girls and his boys as well, I think, last year and the years that he won at the trophy ceremony, so I was hoping I can have Stefan, too."

"He was not there til the very moment when I was walking to get an interview. He walked in. So that was just a moment that I will carry inside of my heart forever."

