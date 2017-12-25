 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


'I have my sights on 25' - Serena Williams targets Grand Slam wins record

share

Source:

AAP

Serena Williams "absolutely" intends to surpass Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slam titles and believes being a new mother can help her achieve that goal.

Serena Williams (USA) def Venus Williams (USA)

Serena Williams.

Source: Photosport

The 36-year-old, who gave birth to her first daughter Alexis Olympia in September, decided to pull out of the Australian Open following concerns over her ability to make an impact in Melbourne.

Williams won the last of her 23 grand slams in Australia last year, defeating her sister Venus in the final when, it would later emerge, she was in the early stages of her pregnancy.

The American former world No.1 had returned to the court on December 30 at the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, where she lost an exhibition match against Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion.

Despite admitting she was "not where I personally want to be" in announcing her withdrawal from the Australian Open, which starts on January 15, Williams told Vogue she was determined to return to a competitive level sooner rather than later.

"Maybe this goes without saying, but it needs to be said in a powerful way: I absolutely want more grand slams. I'm well aware of the record books, unfortunately. It's not a secret that I have my sights on 25, and actually, I think having a baby might help," Williams told the February edition of the magazine.

"When I'm too anxious I lose matches, and I feel like a lot of that anxiety disappeared when Olympia was born.

"Knowing I've got this beautiful baby to go home to makes me feel like I don't have to play another match. I don't need the money or the titles or the prestige. I want them, but I don't need them. That's a different feeling for me."

Williams feels her life off the court with all the challenges of a new mother will only bring a positive influence to her game.

"Sometimes I get really down and feel like, 'Man, I can't do this', it is that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes," she said.

"I guess that's just who I am. No one talks about the low moments - the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry.

"I've broken down I don't know how many times, or I'll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, 'Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby?'. The emotions are insane."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
The Brisbane Heat captain was aggrieved that one of his players was controversially given out against Hobart.

'Wasn't the right decision!' Brendon McCullum fumes at rival skipper after controversial obstruction dismissal

00:30
2
Brisbane's Alex Ross was judged to have gotten in the way of the stumps in the three run loss to Hobart.

Controversy as BBL batsman given out in rarely-seen 'obstructing the field' decision

3
Lima Sopoaga celebrates against South Africa

'I have loved every minute' - Lima Sopoaga confirms New Zealand rugby departure

00:27
4
The Nix clawed their way back from a goal down to seal a 2-1 win in Wellington.

'We deserved to win' - Phoenix boss thrilled with second A-League victory

5
Ben Stokes bats

Ben Stokes included in England's Test squad to face Black Caps

Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

House prices up 6.6 per cent across NZ last year, sales volumes plunge

QV says the frenzy of the previous three years gave way to more normal activity in NZ's housing markets.

00:39
Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of sexual misconduct.

Watch: James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations 'not accurate' on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have accused Franco of sexual misconduct.

02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

00:26
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself while in the bush

Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching Bear Grylls to help him survive.

01:52
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Could it be you? Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 