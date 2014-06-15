 

Grigor Dimitrov continues stellar hot streak to Aussie Open final with straight sets quarter-final win

Grigor Dimitrov had a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 11 David Goffin this evening to reach the Australian Open semifinals, returning to the last four at a major for the first time since Wimbledon in 2014.

Grigor Dimitrov takes the applause after his upset win over Stan Wawrinka.

Source: Associated Press

It was the No. 15-seeded Dimitrov's fifth win from as many meetings with Goffin.

He's on a roll in Australia after winning the Brisbane International tuneup tournament ahead of the season's first major.

Dimitrov said he'd be watching on TV later tonight to see who he plays next.

Rafael Nadal, the 14-time major winner, was playing No. 3-ranked Milos Raonic in the night match.

Grigor Dimitrov continues stellar hot streak to Aussie Open final with straight sets quarter-final win

