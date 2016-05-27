 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


'It was great to be back on the big stadium': Nadal shows no mercy at Aussie Open

share

Source:

AAP

Super-impressive Rafael Nadal didn't feel like the world No.9.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal

Source: Getty

He didn't play like it either.

Fully fit again, firing on serve and feeling the love of the crowd at Rod Laver Arena, the 14-time major winner made a mockery of his unusually low seeding as he powered into the second round of the Australian Open.

The Spaniard was never troubled on serve as he trounced German veteran Florian Mayer 6-3 6-4 6-4.

It came almost a year to the day since Nadal was sent packing at the same stage of the 2016 Open by countryman Fernando Verdasco.

That was the start of a troubled campaign that ended prematurely in mid-October due to a painful left wrist injury, leaving Nadal with his lowest year-end ranking since 2004.

"It was great to be back on the big stadium and I felt the support of the people, the love of the people," said Nadal.

"That is something that is very special for me.

"I am happy with the way I am playing.

"I had good weeks of practice and it's never easy in the first round.

"It's always little bit more nerves at the beginning."

Nadal was particularly imperious on serve and did not give Mayer a single break- point opportunity.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:09
1
The 28-year-old first five says the deal with Montpellier was a real opportunity to go away and experience something different.

Aaron Cruden eyeing Lions Tour swansong despite ABs departure: 'I'll be working my butt off to make sure that happens'

00:48
2
Christchurch-born Heiden Bedwell-Curtis never thought he'd be back in Crusaders country after plying his trade with Manawatu.

New Crusaders flanker still in disbelief at Super call-up

00:30
3
The Swiss 17th seed took apart American Noah Rubin to move on to third round.

Australian Open crowd roar in delight as classy Roger Federer wraps up second round match in straight sets

00:22
4
McCullum's Brisbane teammate Nathan Reardon said his skipper was happy to be sidelined so he could focus more on his golf game.

Watch: Suspended funnyman McCullum burns teammate with brutal sideline sledge

00:43
5
The cricketers took time out from their preparations for the second Test against Bangladesh to work with the country’s future stars of the game.

Video: Black Caps get amongst it with fun drills for admiring youngsters at fundraising event in Christchurch

02:18
Corrections bosses have put into place an emergency plan that will see women sleep overnight at the courthouse.

Soaring female prison population could see inmates sleeping in court cells

Female prisoners could be driven to a nearby court for the night and returned to jail the next morning as a last resort, 1 NEWS can reveal.

03:26
For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

Race against time to get Sir Edmund Hillary's hut fully restored for Scott Base's big birthday

For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules

Around 20 striking medics gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital.

00:42
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

Resonate are shocked with the huge reception their clip has received online.

01:43
Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead,

'Just bang, bang, bang' - Kiwi witness caught up in Mexico nightclub shooting compares scene to Paris terror attack

Kiwi Tyler Klee and Australian Ben Forbes made it out unharmed, but five others were killed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ