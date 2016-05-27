'It was great to be back on the big stadium': Nadal shows no mercy at Aussie Open

Super-impressive Rafael Nadal didn't feel like the world No.9.

Rafael Nadal Source: Getty

He didn't play like it either.

Fully fit again, firing on serve and feeling the love of the crowd at Rod Laver Arena, the 14-time major winner made a mockery of his unusually low seeding as he powered into the second round of the Australian Open.

The Spaniard was never troubled on serve as he trounced German veteran Florian Mayer 6-3 6-4 6-4.

It came almost a year to the day since Nadal was sent packing at the same stage of the 2016 Open by countryman Fernando Verdasco.

That was the start of a troubled campaign that ended prematurely in mid-October due to a painful left wrist injury, leaving Nadal with his lowest year-end ranking since 2004.

"It was great to be back on the big stadium and I felt the support of the people, the love of the people," said Nadal.

"That is something that is very special for me.

"I am happy with the way I am playing.

"I had good weeks of practice and it's never easy in the first round.

"It's always little bit more nerves at the beginning."