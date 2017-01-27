 

Good luck, Finn! Kiwi junior through to Australian Open doubles final

Kiwi junior tennis player Finn Reynolds and his doubles partner Duarte Vale of Portugal are through to the Australian Open junior doubles final.

Reynolds and his doubles partner Duarte Vale from Portugal won their semi-final 7-6, 7-6.
The unseeded pair beat top seeds Toru Horie (Japan) and Vibing Wu (China) 7-6(7) 7-6(3) on show court three in their semi-finals match last night.

The pair were down 1-5 on the scoreboard in the first set, but made a remarkable comeback against top ranked Horie and Wu.

"It's a great feeling. I never would have imagined it before the tournament I mean we'd never played before the tournament but things have worked out perfectly," said Reynolds.

"It was a really cool experience on that court, a big crowd.

"To win 7-6 7-6 we just played solid tiebreaks and just lifted it up and they made a couple of errors that was the difference. Whoever we play it's not going to be easy."

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Finn Reynolds of New Zealand conmpetes in his first round match against Matteo Martineau of France during the Australian Open 2017 Junior Championships at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

New Zealand junior tennis player Finn Reynolds.

Reynolds, 17, is the first Kiwi player to be in a Junior Boys Grand Slam final since Wimbledon 1993 when Steven Downs and James Greenhalgh combined together to win the title.

Vale and Reynolds now face fourth seeds Yu Hsiou Hus (Taipei) and Lingxi Zhao (China) for the title on show court three at 3pm.

