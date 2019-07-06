Game, wet, match: Kiwi Artem Sitak and partner doused by malfunctioning sprinkler during Wimbledon doubles match

Kiwi Artem Sitak and his mixed doubles partner Laura Siegemund survived a dousing from a malfunctioning sprinkler as they won their first-round match at Wimbledon overnight.

With the match poised at a set-all on Court 15 , Sitak and his German partner were enjoying a well-earned rest.

Footage shows the sprinkler behind the umpire’s chair burst into action behind them, initially the playing partners are relaxed before the water begins shooting in their direction, forcing Sitak to duck as the crowd laughed.

That wouldn’t be the last of the hilarious situation though, with the sprinkler bursting into life as Siegemund was trying to stretch, forcing her to grab her bag and scramble out of the way.

The malfunctioning sprinkler forced the match to be moved to Court 16, where Sitak and Siegemund prevailed over Ken Skupski and Darija Jurak in the third set to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

British player Skupski told Press Association Sport that he could the unusual sound of the sprinkler before it started dousing Sitak and Siegemund.

"The sprinkler head behind the umpire's chair just popped up. You hear it, it's an unusual sound, and then 100 gallons of water just started nailing them.

"Fortunately the water was spraying on the other side. I've seen clips on YouTube of it happening at tournaments but not at Wimbledon, so that was unexpected.