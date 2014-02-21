'Game, set, match the money' - petition calls out gender pay gap at ASB Classic

An Auckland group devoted to gender pay equality has launched a petition taking aim at the ASB Classic tennis tournament.

World No.1 Serena Williams. Source: Photosport

The petition launched by YWCA urges Kiwis to speak out about the significant pay gap between male and female players at this year's Auckland tournament.

The women's event lineup contains some of the biggest and best names in world tennis, with the likes of Caroline Wozniacki as well as both Venus and Serena Williams as it's drawcard.

While, the men's draw on the other hand is also host to some global stars, the highest ranked player is Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, ranked 14th.

The men's prize pool has been announced at a total just under NZ$670,000 while the women's is less at just over NZ$363,000.