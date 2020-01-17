French tennis player allowed to compete despite twice testing positive for Covid-19

French tennis player Benoit Paire is demanding more clarity over coronavirus rules after playing at the Hamburg Open while being Covid-19 positive.

Benoit Paire of France plays a backhand shot against John Millman of Australia during day four of the 2020 ASB Classic. Source: Getty

The men's world number 25 has tested twice for the virus this month, forcing him to pull out of this month's US Open.

After returning a positive result in New York, he did so again on arrival in Germany.

However, Paire was caught by surprise when he was cleared to play at the Hamburg Open and was told he was no longer contagious.

The Frenchman went on to play against Norway's Casper Ruud in the first round, before having to retire because of exhaustion.

"When I arrived, the test came back positive again," Paire told reporters.

“The ATP has to explain to me what the rule is. In Paris, some are negative but because the coach is positive they can’t play.

“Here in Germany, you are positive and can play. I say thank you to the doctor and to the tournament - they let me play," said Paire.

He's now fearful he won't be allowed to play in next week's French Open in Paris.

He says a doctor has told him he has a 50 per cent chance he would test positive when he arrives in Paris.

"I can't take it anymore, I'm breaking," he said.