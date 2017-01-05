Fourth seed crashes out at ASB Classic

Unseeded American Lauren Davis has become the first player through to the semi-finals of the 2017 ASB Classic, with a hard-fought win over fourth seed Barbora Strycova.
Davis, ranked 61st in the world, was the underdog heading into the match on Centre Court against the 20th-ranked Strycova, but she came out firing to storm away with the first set 6-1.
Strycova fought back in the second set as she began to settle into the match, but the plucky American hung tough, and was rewarded with a break of serve to move ahead 5-4.
American Lauren Davis in action during her quarter-final win at the ASB Classic.
Davis faltered while serving for the match, as her Czech opponent appeared to be making a comeback as she forced the set into a tiebreaker.
However, it was the diminutive Davis, who stands at only 1.57m tall, who kept her errors under control to serve out the tiebreak 7-4 and move into the semi-finals with a 6-1, 7-6 win.
Strycova's defeat leaves the tournament with only one of its top four seeds remaining in the draw, following the high profile departures of Serena and Venus Williams yesterday.
Barbora Strycova in action during the 2017 ASB Classic.
It's the second time the 23-year-old Davis has reached the final four in Auckland, having finished as a semi-finalist two years ago before falling to Venus Williams.
Davis will next face the winner of this afternoon’s quarter-final clash between Madison Brengle, who stunned Serena Williams yesterday, and No. 7 seed Jelena Ostapenko.
