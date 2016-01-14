Four-time champion David Ferrer returns for Auckland Classic

David Ferrer will hunt a fifth Auckland Classic tennis title when the ATP tournament begins in Auckland early next year.

David Ferrer in action during at the ASB Classic. Source: Photosport

The 35-year-old Spaniard, contesting his 18th season on the tour, collected three consecutive Auckland titles between 2011 and 2013, after winning his first title in 2007.

In addition to his four titles, Ferrer has made three semi-final and three quarter-final appearances in his 12 previous visits.

"It's always nice for me to come back to Auckland," he said.

"It has been such a big part of my career, somewhere almost like home for me. I have played some of my best tennis there and it will always be very special for me."

Ferrer, currently ranked 37th in the world, has won 27 titles in his 17 years on tour, reaching a career-high ranking of No.3 in the world.