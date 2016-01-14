 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Four-time champion David Ferrer returns for Auckland Classic

share

Source:

NZN

David Ferrer will hunt a fifth Auckland Classic tennis title when the ATP tournament begins in Auckland early next year.

David Ferrer from Spain during Day 4 of the 2016 ASB Classic Mens. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 January 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

David Ferrer in action during at the ASB Classic.

Source: Photosport

The 35-year-old Spaniard, contesting his 18th season on the tour, collected three consecutive Auckland titles between 2011 and 2013, after winning his first title in 2007.

In addition to his four titles, Ferrer has made three semi-final and three quarter-final appearances in his 12 previous visits.

"It's always nice for me to come back to Auckland," he said.

"It has been such a big part of my career, somewhere almost like home for me. I have played some of my best tennis there and it will always be very special for me."

Ferrer, currently ranked 37th in the world, has won 27 titles in his 17 years on tour, reaching a career-high ranking of No.3 in the world.

The men's field is taking shape, with four former champions returning in Ferrer, world No.8 Jack Sock and fellow American John Isner (17th), and Spaniard Roberto Bautista-Agut (20th).
The ASB Classic begins with the women's event on January 1-6, before the men are on court from January 8-13.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:19
1
With the win wrapped up and the hooter gone, Ioane made sure to remind Wales it didn't really matter what they did.

'Look at the scoreboard!' Cheeky Rieko Ioane taunts fired-up Welsh after scuffle breaks out on full-time hooter

00:35
2
"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.

Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

01:29
3
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

Watch: 'Hopefully the people of Tonga are proud' - Emotional Konrad Hurrell proud of historic World Cup campaign

01:07
4
Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

00:30
5
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

00:19
The Welsh ensured they kept the match close with a classy try from halfway.

All Blacks finish end-of-year tour with gritty win over Wales spearheaded by special performance from Rieko Ioane

The All Blacks have ended their season with a tough 33-18 win over Wales in Cardiff.

01:48
Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.

Watch: 'I don't regret anything' - Tonga star Jason Taumalolo all smiles after heart-breaking RLWC loss

Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.

00:35
"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.

Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

Fifita turned away from the Australian Kangaroos to represent Tonga at this year's RLWC tournament.

01:07
Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn’t used in the final moments of his side’s RLWC 20-18 loss to England.

00:30
The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane performs stunning rendition of Tongan national anthem as proud King watches on

The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 