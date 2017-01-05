Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki to take next step in bid for ASB Classic title

Source:
Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki had no hiccups in her match against American opponent Varvara Lepchenko, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 last night in Auckland at the ASB Classic.
Wozniacki, 26, will take on Julia Georges in the quarterfinals tonight, looking like a strong contender to take out the tournament after Serena Williams lost her match yesterday and her sister Venus pulled out due to a right arm injury.
Wozniacki bailed out of the tournament last year during the semifinals, going down 6-2, 7-6 to American Sloane Stephens.
