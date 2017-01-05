Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki to take next step in bid for ASB Classic title

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki had no hiccups in her match against American opponent Varvara Lepchenko, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 last night in Auckland at the ASB Classic.

Wozniacki, 26, will take on Julia Georges in the quarterfinals tonight, looking like a strong contender to take out the tournament after Serena Williams lost her match yesterday and her sister Venus pulled out due to a right arm injury.