Former skiing champion joins tennis elite in record books

Former junior skiing champion Jannik Sinner has joined some fast company at the Miami Open.

Overnight, the 19-year-old Italian became the fourth teenager to reach the Miami men’s final. The others: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi.

“It's nice, but it doesn’t mean anything,” Sinner said.

“The road to have a big name is long. It's not done in one week of a tournament.”

Sinner, who chose tennis over skiing at age 13, is playing in only his third top-level ATP event.

He rallied in the semifinal to beat Spanish counterpuncher Roberto Bautista Agut, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Sinner will next face No. 26-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, who advanced to his first ATP Masters 1000 final by beating No. 4 Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4.

Hurkacz, 24, improved to 9-0 in Florida this year, including his second career ATP title in Delray Beach in January.

Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer skipped the tournament, creating opportunities for the four semifinalists.

“We knew many players were not coming here, especially the big three," Sinner said.

"I have a good team, and we approached this tournament to go very, very far.”

On the women's side, No. 1-ranked Ash Barty will play for her second consecutive Miami title Saturday against No. 8 Bianca Andreescu, who edged No. 23 Maria Sakkari in a three-setter that ended late into the night local time.

“I love a challenge,” Andreescu said, “and I know she’s going to challenge me on Saturday.”

The lanky Sinner, seeded 21st, has improved his ranking from 78th at the start of last year.