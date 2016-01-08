Former champions Goerges, Isner signed on for ASB Classic return

A pair of former ASB Classic champions will return to Auckland next year with Julia Goerges and John Isner confirmed for the women's and men's draws, respectively.

Goerges will look to claim a third-consecutive title in Auckland after winning back-to-back titles in 2018 and earlier this year.

The world No.28 says she's excited to be heading back to New Zealand.

"I've definitely had some great memories and I'm looking forward to defending my title again in January," said Goerges.

Isner returns to Auckland also as a two-time champion having won the tournament in 2010 and 2014.