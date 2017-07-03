 

Former champ Petra Kvitova ready to return to Wimbledon six months after knife attack

Source:

Associated Press

Petra Kvitova still has not regained full strength in her left hand, the one she uses to swing a tennis racket so well that she won Wimbledon twice — and the one that was stabbed by an intruder at her home in the Czech Republic late last year.

Despite the attack that could’ve ended her life, the Czech tennis star is a favourite to win her third title in London.
Source: BBC

Less than seven months after that attack, Kvitova somehow carries the status of the closest thing to a favorite at the All England Club, where play in the grass-court Grand Slam tournament beginning tonight.

Not that she's all that concerned, understandably, with others' thoughts about whether she can add to the trophies she clutched at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 .

"I don't see it like that," Kvitova said in an email to The Associated Press.

"I am just happy to be back on the court and that's it," she said. "I will be focusing on myself and not thinking any further than my first match."

As for how things have changed for her, Kvitova said Saturday at Wimbledon: "I am little bit different on the court — and off the court, too. I think I see life and tennis from (a) little bit different angle than before. I think that before, I was very nervous before every match. Now I (see) that I shouldn't be.

"There's more important things in the life that should be more important than just tennis."

Simply competing these days is an accomplishment in itself for someone who initially was told there was a possibility it might never happen again. All five fingers on her left hand were injured in the late December knifing, and she needed surgery.

"There was definitely doubt in my mind that I would ever be able to play again, because that's what some of the doctors were saying," Kvitova said.

"But the more I heard people doubting if I could come back, the more it motivated me. I wanted to prove people wrong and I love challenges, so I think that's what kept me going through the recovery process."

The 27-year-old Kvitova, who has been ranked as high as No. 2 and is seeded 11th at Wimbledon, began practicing only a couple of weeks before the French Open started in May. She made a last-minute decision to enter the clay-court major and wound up winning her opening match, then losing her next.

In her comeback's second tournament, last week on grass at Birmingham, Kvitova earned the title. And she noticed a tendency to be more aggressive during points.

"I'm not sure if it is the result of what happened," Kvitova said Saturday, "but maybe I feel a bit fearless, I think, because of what happened."

After winning Birmingham, she pulled out of a tuneup tournament at Eastbourne, citing an abdominal injury. That didn't stop British bookmakers from considering her among the likeliest to win Wimbledon: William Hill, for example, listed Kvitova as the favorite.

"I'm surprised at how well I'm playing, for sure," Kvitova said. "It's (a) very nice surprise. ... I wasn't sure if I would have the strength in my grip to hit as hard as before, but I showed in Birmingham that my serve is there and so is my forehand. Hopefully it will keep getting better as my fingers get stronger."

