First big upset of ASB Classic finals as Su-Wei Hsieh secures comeback win over third seed Barbora Strycova

Volatile Czech third seed Barbora Strycova has been dumped from the ASB Classic, downed 6-0 2-6 2-6 by quarter-final foe Su-Wei Hsieh.

Despite losing the first set 6-0, The Chinese Taipei qualifier came back to dominate the third seed 6-2, 6-2 in the final two sets.
Strycova - after a clinical first set in which she broke thrice and won at a canter - went to pieces in Auckland, grumbling as she lost game after game.

The 31-year-old was trailing 2-5 in the third set - and just two points from defeat - against the Taiwanese Hsieh when the heavens opened this morning.

Hsieh duly returned after a 15-minute delay to play out the match, and will now take on German second seed Julia Goerges in today's semi-final.

