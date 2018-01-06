First big upset of ASB Classic finals as Su-Wei Hsieh secures comeback win over third seed Barbora Strycova

Volatile Czech third seed Barbora Strycova has been dumped from the ASB Classic, downed 6-0 2-6 2-6 by quarter-final foe Su-Wei Hsieh.

Strycova - after a clinical first set in which she broke thrice and won at a canter - went to pieces in Auckland, grumbling as she lost game after game.

The 31-year-old was trailing 2-5 in the third set - and just two points from defeat - against the Taiwanese Hsieh when the heavens opened this morning.