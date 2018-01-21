 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Fired-up Angelique Kerber breezes past Maria Sharapova to reach Aussie Open final 16 with straight sets win

share

Source:

AAP

Angelique Kerber has continued her march towards a second Australian Open crown with a clinical third-round victory over five-time grand slam winner Maria Sharapova.

Kerber blitzed her way through the round three match with a 6-1 6-3 win.
Source: SKY

The 2016 champion made just seven unforced errors on Saturday, holding serve in all but one game in cruising to a 6-1 6-3 victory in an hour and four minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Kerber will face Taiwan's Su-wei Hsieh in the fourth round following the unseeded veteran's defeat of Agnieszka Radwanska.

The German 21st seed is the last remaining major winner in the women's field following a streak of first-week upsets.

If her campaign so far is any indication, she will be extremely tough to stop.

Kerber took the first set in just 29 minutes, displaying her trademark athleticism and forcing Sharapova into a number of erratic shots.

Sharapova had made it through the opening rounds without dropping a set but the 2008 champion was outmatched by Kerber, who evened up the ledger in their eighth career meeting.

Sharapova hit 10 of her 15 winners in the second set but a ruthless Kerber maintained the advantage to consign the Russian to her worst result at Melbourne Park since 2010.

Kerber now looms as a serious title threat, having seemingly overcome the form struggles that plagued her last year.

"I was so happy that we have 2018 and not 2017 anymore," an emotional Kerber said after the match.

"I really try to enjoy every single moment right now.

"Everybody who knows me, they know that I never give up and I am always coming back.

"I had a really tough off-season and I was working hard to be here and playing against the best players."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:33
1
The reporter wanted to talk about Adams' finger roll but the Kiwi wouldn't budge.

Watch: Humble Steven Adams uses classic Kiwi quirkiness to avoid bragging about himself

00:31
2
New Zealand will face Afghanistan in the under-19 Cricket World Cup quarter-finals after beating South Africa by 71 runs in Tauranga.

NZ U19 trump South Africa at World Cup, set to face Afghanistan in quarter-finals

3
Vestas 11th Hour Racing team captained by American Charlie Enright in action during the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-2018 Leg 2 start from Lisbon to Cape Town at the Tagus River in Lisbon, Portugal on November 5, 2017. (Photo by Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Volvo Ocean Race yacht involved in fatal collision with fishing boat near Hong Kong

00:25
4
Kerber blitzed her way through the round three match with a 6-1 6-3 win.

Fired-up Angelique Kerber breezes past Maria Sharapova to reach Aussie Open final 16 with straight sets win

5
Jeffrey Sarpong (Top) of the Phoenix makes a pass watched by Daniel Mullen of the Jets during the A-League - Wellington Phoenix v Jets football match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday the 11th of October 2015. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Wellington Phoenix stun second-place Jets with thrilling 3-2 win in Newcastle

02:22
Turkey's long fought Kurdish separatists within its own country.

Turkey threatens bloody confrontation against Kurdish forces in Syria

Turkey is challenging its old alliance with the US.

00:23
Police were called out to the suburb of Panmure last night for the second time in two nights.

Three people injured after second brawl breaks out in Auckland suburb

A home in Panmure has seen violence for the second time in two nights.

00:28
The item appeared on the BBC evening news in the UK and on Japanese TV.

News of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy makes headlines around the world

The Guardian noted that Trevor Mallard has already encouraged a family friendly Parliament.

00:09
People have been evacuated from the area in Newmarket.

Watch: Smoke billows out of large building fire in Auckland that left people evacuated from the area

A fire that broke out at the Newmarket Plaza this afternoon has been extinguished.

Conference workers speak in front of a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, California.

Facebook to emphasise 'trustworthy' news via user surveys

It's the second major tweak to Facebook's algorithm announced this month.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 