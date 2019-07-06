Fifteen-year-old tennis sensation Coco Gauff reaches first WTA final

American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to her first WTA final by beating Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-4 this morning at the Upper Austria Ladies.

Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, on Friday became the youngest woman to make the semifinals of a WTA tournament since Nicole Vaidisova won Tashkent in 2004. She did so with a straight-sets victory over the eighth-ranked Kiki Bertens.