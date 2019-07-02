Fifteen-year-old breaks down on court moments after beating idol Venus Williams in opening round of Wimbledon

In a matchup of youth vs. experience, the youngest woman in the draw beat the oldest at Wimbledon this morning.

Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff beat five-time champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in a first-round meeting between two players with a 24-year age gap on Court 1.

The 39-year-old Williams had won four of her seven Grand Slam titles before Gauff was even born in 2004.

The 313th-ranked Gauff is the youngest player to enter the main draw at Wimbledon since Laura Robson in 2009, having come through qualifying last week.