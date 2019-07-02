TODAY |

Fifteen-year-old breaks down on court moments after beating idol Venus Williams in opening round of Wimbledon

Associated Press
More From
Tennis
UK and Europe

In a matchup of youth vs. experience, the youngest woman in the draw beat the oldest at Wimbledon this morning.

Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff beat five-time champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in a first-round meeting between two players with a 24-year age gap on Court 1.

The 39-year-old Williams had won four of her seven Grand Slam titles before Gauff was even born in 2004.

The 313th-ranked Gauff is the youngest player to enter the main draw at Wimbledon since Laura Robson in 2009, having come through qualifying last week.

Gauff, playing in her first Grand Slam match, converted her fourth match point when Williams sent a forehand into the net, then broke into sobs before shaking hands with her opponent.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Coco Gauff took down the 39-year-old five-time champion in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Source: TVNZ DUKE
More From
Tennis
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Parker claimed the TKO win after the ref stepped in and stopped Leapai from taking any more blows.
Watch Joseph Parker's trio of combos to the head that ended his bout with Alex Leapai
2
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'
3
Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks
Kiwi NBA general manager Sean Marks pulls off insane moves to sign all stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
4
Williams played for the Ponsonby Ponies and said he was on the end of "quite a few late contacts".
SBW all smiles after smooth injury return in Auckland club scene - 'Got a little too fiery with the young fellas'
5
Robbie Farah. Australia v Lebanon, RLWC, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 11 November 2017. Copyright Image: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Lebanon stands down entire league team, threaten jail time for actions from Fiji Test
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
02:13
The Bulford Kiwi was etched into a Salisbury hillside by soldiers.

Kiwi memento left behind in UK after WWI turns 100 years old

Prince William and Duchess Catherine to visit Pakistan
04:47
The British capital's history of battling on in the face of adversity goes a long way back.

Inquest slams lack of protection in London Bridge attack
00:19
The bridge had served as a sad reminder to the residents of Italy's sixth-largest city for almost a year.

Huge explosion brings down remainder of collapsed bridge in Genoa, Italy