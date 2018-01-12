'I feel good being here in Auckland' - Roberto Bautista Agut desperate for ASB Classic crown

Source:NZN
Roberto Bautista Agut let out a guttural roar immediately after lobbing his way to an ASB Classic semi-final win over Robin Haase.
And there could be more where that came from if the fifth-seeded Spaniard upsets Classic men's singles favourite Juan Martin del Potro in today's final.
"I passed really bad moments on the court and in that moment, I scream because I was very stressed," the world No.21 Bautista Agut said.
"I was a break up in every set and right after I got (it), he breaks back.
"He was playing very tricky, playing very smart."
Bautista Agut booked his spot in the Classic final with a 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) win over the journeyman Haase, battling from beginning to end.
With all three sets going to tiebreak, the unerringly accurate Bautista Agut admitted he was feeling more than a touch fatigued on Friday.
But he'd look to recover quickly for a tilt at the final.
The second-seeded del Potro will aim for his first Classic title since 2009, while the 29-year-old Bautista Agut will seek his second crown in three years.
"Today was a very tough match, I don't know how my body will be tomorrow, but now I want to enjoy the win and we'll see," Bautista Agut said.
"I like to play here, I feel good being here in Auckland."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport