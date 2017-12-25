 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Federer's rivals Nadal and Djokovic battling injuries as Australian Open looms

share

Source:

AAP

The Australian Open is shaping as a battle between the walking wounded, and that spells very good news for world No.2 Roger Federer.

14th November 2017, O2 Arena, London, England; Nitto ATP Tennis Finals; Roger Federer (SWZ) returns backhand to Alexander Zverev Jr (GER)

Roger Federer pictured during the November 2017 ATP Tennis finals in London.

Source: Photosport

Rafael Nadal (knee), Andy Murray (hip), Novak Djokovic (elbow), Milos Raonic (wrist), Kei Nishikori (wrist), and Stan Wawrinka (knee) are all under injury clouds approaching the first major of the year.

It remains to be seen which of the injured stars will even make it to the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open.

Source: Associated Press

Federer has avoided the carnage so far, with the 36-year-old opening his Hopman Cup campaign with a 6-4 6-3 win over Japan's Yuichi Sugita on Saturday night.

Although rusty at times, Federer was happy with his first hit-out of the season, and said his body was feeling great.

With a host of his main rivals battling injuries, Federer's chances of defending his Australian Open crown are increasing by the day.

However, Federer isn't getting carried away just yet.

Novak Djokovic celebrates

Source: Associated Press

"Look, they pulled out (of warm-up tournaments) maybe because they're not quite ready yet, or maybe because they need a couple more weeks," Federer said.

"We'll only really know in a week or 10 days' time who is really actually going to pull out. That's when you can really talk about it.

"Because so far maybe it's precautionary. Maybe it's really that they're not feeling well.

"I hope they all get back. But something tells me that two guys out of the five, six probably won't make it. Because it seems too many guys are actually fighting something."

Federer said even if a bunch of top contenders were forced to pull out, it would still be a difficult task to win the Australian Open.

"Maybe it's going to open the door for me, and others too," Federer said.

"But that's just all talk right now.

"At my age I've got to be really focused about my own game, my own body, my own problems that I will have.

"It's still going to be be seven matches over five sets. That's not easy to do.

"Regardless of who's going to be playing, and who is not, to win the Australian Open doesn't come around easily."

Switzerland beat Japan in their opening Hopman Cup tie, and will face Russia's pairing of Karen Khachanov and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday night.

Related

Serena Williams, of the U.S., reacts in an exhibition match against Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the final day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Serena Williams loses first match on comeback after giving birth to first child
00:31
The tennis player took some time off from his Australian Open preparations to visit the cute quokka.

Tennis superstar Roger Federer visits Rottnest Island for selfie with a quokka

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Serena Williams, of the U.S., reacts in an exhibition match against Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the final day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Serena Williams loses first match on comeback after giving birth to first child

00:29
2
The hosts managed a draw after England fought back in Melbourne.

'He'll bat as long as he needs to' - Australia marvel over Steve Smith after Boxing Day Test draw

00:29
3
The Red Devils' fans were irked by the 0-0 draw with the Saints.

Manchester United booed off by own fans after Southampton stalemate

00:29
4
The Kiwi star grabbed 2-19 as his side beat the Hurricanes by 57 runs.

Mitchell McClenaghan sends stumps flying as Sydney Thunder crush Hobart

00:30
5
The Hobart captain took one of the catches of the tournament against Sydney.

George Bailey takes gravity defying stunner in BBL clash against Thunder

00:20
One person died in the early morning crash on State Highway 29.

Horror year on the roads with 2017 having most driving fatalities since 2009

Police Minister Stuart Nash also urged people to challenge unsafe behaviour - but so far eight have died during the holiday period.

A section of the Kaituna River, North Island (file picture).

Missing teen kayaker rescued after spending night tied to tree on riverbank

Police have praised the young man's actions after he decided to get out of the Kaituna River, near Rotorua, and wait for help.

00:29
The fire gutted a Te Aro premises in the early hours of the morning.

Watch: Fire fighters battle to control blaze raging through Wellington building

A commercial premises in Te Aro went up in flames in the early hours of this morning.

02:57
Pippi and her family are living a happy life despite never finding out who in their neighbourhood mutilated the beloved cat this year.

After their missing cat was found with its ears chopped off, Auckland owners still cautious

Pippi and her family are living a happy life despite never finding out who in their neighbourhood mutilated the beloved cat this year.

Police car generic.

Police Taser man after tourist's vehicle carjacked during dangerous Canterbury police pursuit

The man's driving included passing on blind corners and double-yellow lines, speeding and tailgating.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 