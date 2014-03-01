 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Federer wins 1st match on return

share

Source:

Associated Press

Roger Federer returned from six months on the sidelines because of a knee injury to beat Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4 and give Switzerland a 1-0 lead over Britain at the Hopman Cup mixed teams tournament.

Roger Federer celebrates win.

Source: Associated Press

The 17-time major winner missed the French Open last year, ending a run of 65 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments, and hadn't played competitively since re-injuring his surgically repaired left knee at Wimbledon. But he showed no signs of rust in his 61-minute win over Evans.

"I'd like to live it again. I'm a little bit sad it's over, because it was so nice out there," Federer said of his return. "I was actually quite emotional. When I walked down, I was like, 'Oh my God, this is better than I thought it would be.'"

The 35-year-old Federer said it was the kind of feeling he missed the most while he was sidelined.

"I thought for a first match it was great, because my expectations were obviously quite low."

Belinda Benic was playing Heather Watson later Monday, aiming to give Switzerland an unbeatable lead ahead of the mixed doubles match.

France beat Germany 2-1 in the earlier Group A match, with Richard Gasquet defeating Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-3 and combining with Kristina Mladenovic to win the deciding mixed doubles, which is being played in the Fast4 format, 4-2, 4-1. Andrea Petkovic had earlier beaten Mladenovic 6-2, 6-1 in the women's singles.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The former All Black scored a crucial try in side's 17-11 win over Racing.

Video: Ma'a Nonu links up with Bryan Habana to score silky team try against Dan Carter's Racing 92

00:23
2
Five-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery had a night to remember scoring a goal against Chelsea.

Five-year-old cancer patient wins Goal of the Month Award

3
Ben Smith of New Zealand is tackled by Michael Hooper of Australia. New Zealand All Blacks v Australian Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup, rugby union test match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 22 October 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

All Blacks star Ben Smith close to signing with French Top 14 team Pau - report

01:07
4
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

00:20
5
The 14-time major winner hopes his altered preparation for the Australian Open will bring him luck after a shocking first round exit last year.

Rafael Nadal in Australia, still aiming to contend for major titles


01:49
Auckland man Alex Asher has just set out to run and swim the entire length of the North Island's west coast.

Aucklander begins epic quest to run 1100km on roads, across rocks, trails, beaches and farmland

Alex Asher left Wellington's Wahine Memorial Park today, heading for Cape Reinga.

01:00
Slips are blocking highways and residents have been evacuated in the Ure Valley following Monday’s quake.

NZ dubbed 'the groundbreaker' after record 32,000 quakes in 2016

There were also 80,000 landslides, two tsunamis and a volcanic eruption.

02:19
A major tourist attraction is set to reopen, seven weeks after the 7.8 earthquake left Kaikoura and surrounding communities isolated.

Kaikoura whale watching boat set to sail in boost for quake-hit tourist town

A small section of the slipway has been dredged, allowing Whale Watch Kaikoura to load and unload passengers.

01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Boy, 12, in critical condition after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three other people including a 13-year-old boy remain in hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ