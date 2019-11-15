Federer shows no signs of rust with opening Australian Open win





Roger Federer. Source: Associated Press

Roger Federer has begun his campaign for a record-equalling seventh Australian Open title with a convincing 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory over American Steve Johnson.

Federer was largely untroubled on Monday in ending the challenge of Johnson, setting up a second-round clash with French qualifier Quentin Halys or Serb Filip Krajinovic.

Playing his first match since losing to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Finals in November, the 38-year-old Federer showed no signs of ring rust against world No.75 Johnson.

"I trained really hard, obviously I needed some vacation too," said the No.3 seed.

"I'm just so happy I didn't have any setbacks (in the pre-season)."

Federer claimed an early break in each of the three sets of a match that was briefly interrupted by a rain delay and was completed under the closed roof on Rod Laver Arena.

The evergreen Swiss has not lost in the opening round of a major since the 2003 French Open and has never been beaten in the first or second round at Melbourne Park.

"I'm very happy, it's nice to be back here in Australia," he said.