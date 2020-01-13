Federer responds to Thunberg's criticism about sponsor's climate change record

Tennis star Roger Federer has responded to criticim from climate activist Greta Thunberg over his sponsor, bank Credit Suisse, for its record of loans to fossil fuel industries.

Greta Thunberg and Roger Federer. Source: 1 NEWS

Federer responded, saying he was "happy to be reminded of his responsibilty", and talked about his children.

"I take the impacts and threat of climate change very seriously, particularly as my family and I arrive in Australia amidst devastation from the bushfires," Federer told Reuters.

"As the father of four young children and a fervent supporter of universal education, I have a great deal of respect and admiration for the youth climate movement, and I am grateful to young climate activists for pushing us all to examine our behaviours and act on innovative solutions.

"We owe it to them and ourselves to listen. I appreciate reminders of my responsibility as a private individual, as an athlete and as an entrepreneur, and I'm committed to using this privileged position to dialogue on important issues with my sponsors."

The 38-year-old is preparing for the Australian Open. He will join other top players, including Serena Williams, at charity event Rally for Relief in Melbourne next week, raising funds for the efforts to tackle the devastating bushfires that have killed at least 28 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and decimated wildlife.