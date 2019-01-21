Federer, Nadal, Kyrgios to headline bushfire charity exhibition Rally for Relief

Sports stars from home and abroad are coming together to raise money in aid of the bushfire relief efforts across Australia.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Source: Photosport

Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley announced today that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will headline a charity exhibition event called Rally for Relief on Rod Laver Arena.

Australian Open tournament organiser Tiley also told reporters that Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniaki and Stefanos Tsitsipas will also take part in the event to be held on the evening of January 15.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg announced the opening week of the 2020 season will be a dedicated Bushfire Appeal Round to raise money for those affected.

The NRL's plan will form part of a whole-of-game approach.

Internal teams across the QRL, NSWRL and the RLPA have been formed to develop a plan to have the biggest possible impact.

It comes as reports claim fellow sporting bodies AFL and Cricket Australia and considering hosting special matches next month to further raise funds.

An AFL State of Origin match could be held late in February, according to the Herald Sun, while the Sydney Morning Herald reports that Cricket Australia will confirm a match as a curtain-raiser to the Big Bash League final on February 8.

Cricket legends Shane Warne and Jeff Thomson are auctioning their prized baggy green caps, joining a host of individual Aussie sports stars who have joined the cause during the past week.

The latest bid for Warne's treasured piece of memorabilia stands at $480,000, before Friday's deadline.

Nine Australian NBA stars have banded together to donate more than $1 million.

Meanwhile, four Australian Baseball League matches between hosts Canberra and Adelaide scheduled for the nation's capital have been scrapped due to the poor air quality caused by the bushfires.