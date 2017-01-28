 

Federer, Nadal excited to square off in first grand slam final in six years: 'We've had some epic, epic battles'

A Grand Slam final nearly six years in the making is just hours away at the Australian Open.

Nadal admitted facing his old rival will be 'special' as they are set to face off in tomorrow's Australian Open final.
The last time Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal met in a major final was at the French Open in 2011, when Nadal won in four sets. Nadal holds a 23-11 edge, including semifinal wins at the Australian Open in 2012 and 2014.

Federer, with a leading 17 Grand Slam men's singles titles, has gone further in the tournament than he ever expected after being out for six months with a left knee injury. Nadal, too, spent extended injury time on the sidelines in 2016.

There was a lot of mutual respect going around before the final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"Rafa's definitely presented me with the biggest challenge in the game," Federer said after his semifinal win over U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka. "I'm happy we've had some epic, epic battles over the years ..."

Nadal won through to the decider with an epic five-set victory over Grigor Dimitrov last night.
Nadal said neither player could have imagined making the final of the year's first Grand Slam after coming back from their respective injuries in 2016 — Federer, his left knee; Nadal, his left wrist. Both men took time off last season and had difficult draws in Melbourne because of their lower rankings.

"For me, it's a privilege," Nadal said. "It's a very, very special thing, I think, for both of us to be in the final of a major again, have another chance to compete against each other after a couple of years having some problems."

Nadal, who has won 14 Grand Slam singles titles, has dominated Federer, who has a leading 17 men's majors, in their head-to-head matches. Nadal has a 23-11 record overall and has won nine of their 11 Grand Slam matches.

