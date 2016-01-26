 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Federer back to vintage best with straight set win to advance in Australian Open

share

Source:

Associated Press

Roger Federer relaxed into the chair, his arms folded across his chest in a casual, confident way, and just savored a vintage Australian Open performance.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand in his quarter final match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during day nine of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Roger Federer

Source: Getty

The 17-time Grand Slam champion, seeded a lowly-by-his-standards 17th after spending six months on the sidelines to let his left knee heal, only needed 90 minutes to beat Tomas Berdych 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 in the third round on Friday.

This was against a highly-credentialed pro, seeded No. 10, who beat Federer in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2010 on the way to the final. Berdych reached the quarterfinals or better in Australia the previous six years, and had beaten Federer in six of their previous 22 matches.

Federer said he felt like he struggled against the qualifiers in his first two rounds, and knew the degree of difficulty would rise sharply. Having beaten Berdych, he next faces No. 5 Kei Nishikori. And there's a potential quarterfinal match against top-ranked Andy Murray.

"It's just crazy how quick I got out of the blocks," Federer said of his almost flawless match against Berdych. "What a difference it was in the feeling afterward. I did surprise myself.

"From the baseline, honestly, I felt worlds better than in the first couple of rounds."

Federer hit some classic one-handed backhand winners, including one that earned a hearty applause from the great Rod Laver — sitting in the crowd at the stadium named in his honor — in the second set.

He had 40 winners and won 95 percent of points when he got his first serve into play. He didn't face a break point.

During his on-court interview, Federer acknowledged Laver, the last man to complete the calendar year Grand Slam.

Laver waved back.

"It's always nice when he shows up to watch," the 35-year-old Federer said. "It's always nice when he's in the building."

Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open finalist who beat Lukas Lacko 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, has lost four of his six matches against Federer, including the last three.

"Guess I'm ready. There's no turning back," Federer said. "He's ... maybe the best backhand in the business right now. Really got my work cut out for me."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon's car withdrawn from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

00:30
2
Mehedi Hasan Miraz left the ball thinking it was sailing wide only to watch it fly past his frozen body and send the bails flying.

Watch: Neil Wagner completely fools Bangladesh batsman with filthy swinging delivery onto off stump

00:13
3
The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

00:30
4
Bangladesh were holding their own at the start of the second Test in Christchurch but the Kiwi pace duo shut their momentum down emphatically.

Black Caps aiming for assertive innings after bowlers give side pole position against Bangladesh on day two

01:46
5
The Geraldine driver has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo rally after he fatally crashed into a spectator.

'A lot of unpredictability in this stage' – Hayden Paddon wary of rally ahead of fatal accident

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LIVE: Join 1 NEWS as we bring you coverage of the inauguration of 45th US President, Donald Trump

Mr Trump will take the Oath of Office as Barack and Michelle Obama hand over the White House.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


00:23
It's January but already Mt Ruapehu has been coated in 'about 10cm of snow" overnight.

Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.

00:22
Trump, who will officially be the president tomorrow, looked relaxed as he walked off the plane in the US capital.

Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ