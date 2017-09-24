Federer and Nadal embrace after winning first doubles match together in Laver Cup

Source:Associated Press
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer joined forces to win the doubles in the new Laver Cup this morning.
They teamed up for the first time to defeat Sam Querrey and Jack Sock 6-4, 1-6, 10-5 in the team event between Europe and the rest of the world.
"It was unbelievable," Nadal said.
The inaugural Laver Cup is at Prague's O2 Arena on an unusual black hard court.
Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem and Tomas Berdych also form the European team, while John Isner, Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov and Frances Tiafoe play for the world.
Europe needs two more victories from Sunday's four games to win.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport
XID: 699765921
Varnish cache server
"If you voted for a Labour Maori MP, pat yourself on the back! You now have 7 Māori MP's from Labour who will sit in opposition for 3 years and will be able to do absolutely NOTHING!!