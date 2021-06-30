TODAY |

Federer advances at Wimbledon after opponent retires

Roger Federer has survived a tough test at Wimbledon with an asterisk.

Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand in his Men's Singles First Round match against Adrian Mannarino of France at Wimbledon. Source: Getty

Adrian Mannarino, playing on his 33rd birthday, won the second and third sets before retiring with a leg injury.

The Frenchman was behind in the fourth set when he slipped on the grass and fell, grabbing his right knee in pain. He limped through two more games in the first-round match before reluctantly calling it quits. The score: 6-4, 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-2.

Federer was sheepish about winning.

“Not like this, please,” he told the crowd. “Look, he could have won the match at the end. Obviously he was the better player.”

An erratic forehand plagued Federer and he flirted with losing in the opening round at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003. He committed four unforced errors with his forehand in the tiebreaker alone, including a shank.

Even so, the eight-time Wimbledon champion improved to 7-0 against Mannarino.

