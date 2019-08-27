Federer advances at US Open with win over Nagal

Roger Federer bounced back from a shaky start to keep a perfect record in the first round of the US Open in New York.

The five-time champion improved to 19-0 in the first round of the US Open by beating Sumit Nagal 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the last match to finish.

Federer lost the first set 6-4 to qualifier Nagal of India, who is 0-4 in ATP Tour matches. Federer has won 1,223.

There were plenty of jokes in Flushing Meadows about Federer facing an opponent whose name sounded so close to longtime rival Rafael Nadal's, but Federer wasn't laughing when the 190th-ranked qualifier from India took the first set.