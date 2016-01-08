Fallen star Bernard Tomic among 19 locals in Australian Open qualifying

Fallen star Bernard Tomic is among 19 locals lining up in Australian Open qualifying getting under way on Tuesday at Melbourne Park.

Bernard Tomic. Source: Getty

A fixture in the main draw for a decade since becoming the youngest player, at just 16 years old, to win a men's singles match at the Open in 2009, Tomic must survive three sudden-death encounters to enter the season's first grand slam starting next Monday.

The one-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist was overlooked for a wildcard after falling out with Tennis Australia and Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt.

TA on Monday handed their last two men's wildcards to Tomic's countrymen Alex Bolt, who reached the third round last year, and Andrew Harris, a former French Open and Wimbledon junior doubles champion.

Tomic is intent on rebuilding his career after spiralling to No.182 in the rankings following a season to forget in 2019.

The former junior prodigy and world No.17 recorded just seven wins at ATP level - none at the slams. He hasn't played since a first-round loss to Dan Evans in October in Stockholm.

Now guided by Turkey-based Australian coach Gavin Hopper, Tomic's miserable season was cut short after he suffered a freak hand injury playing basketball.

After nine-straight main-draw appearances, including three forays to the second week, Tomic will contest qualifying at the Open for the second time in three years.

He lost to Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the final round of qualifying in 2018, before unloading on Hewitt in a stunning attack after last year's first-round exit.

Tomic will be joined in the men's qualifying draw by compatriots Matt Ebden, Akira Santillan, Aleksander Vukic, Tristan Schoolkate, Rinky Hijikata, Harry Bourchier, Luke Saville, Blake Mott, Jason Kubler and Lorenzo Musetti.

Ellen Perez, Jamie Fourlis, Abbie Myers, Olivia Rogowska, Belinda Woolcock, Ivana Popovic, Storm Sanders and Olivia Tjandramulia are all in the women's qualifying draw.

Australia is already guaranteed 18 players in the singles main draws, led by women's world No.1 Ashleigh Barty.

AUSSIES AT MELBOURNE PARK:

WOMEN:

Main draw: Ashleigh Barty, Ajla Tomljanovic, Samantha Stosur (direct entrants); Priscilla Hon, Astra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera (wildcards); Arina Rodionova (wildcard playoff winner).

Qualifying: Ellen Perez, Jamie Fourlis, Abbie Myers, Olivia Rogowska, Belinda Woolcock, Ivana Popovic, Storm Sanders, Olivia Tjandramulia.

MEN:

Main draw: Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin (direct entrants); James Duckworth, Chris O'Connell, Marc Polmans, Alex Bolt, Andrew Harris (wildcards); John-Patrick Smith (wildcard playoff winner).