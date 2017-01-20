'Fake it till you make it!' Vandeweghe in uncharted territory at Aussie Open

Surprise packet CoCo Vandeweghe has turned once again to some pretty good advice from an excellent source on her career-best run to today’s Australian Open semi-finals.

United States' Coco Vandeweghe reacts while playing Canada's Eugenie Bouchard during their third round match at the Australian Open. Source: Associated Press

"Fake it till you make it," Vandeweghe's late grandmother Colleen Kay Hutchins was fond of telling her.

It worked for the beauty queen, who was crowned Miss America in 1952.

And it's working just as well now for the brash Vandeweghe, who will play fellow American Venus Williams in the last four at Melbourne Park, having already accounted for world No.1 Angelique Kerber, reigning French Open champ Garbine Muguruza and 2014 Open semi-finalist Eugenie Bouchard.

In addition to her celebrated grandmother, world No.35 Vandeweghe has a remarkable sporting pedigree.

Her mother Tauna was an Olympic swimmer and her grandfather Ernie and uncle Kiki - an NBA All-Star - both played professional basketball for the New York Knicks.

Then there's aunt Heather, who captained the US water polo team and uncle Bruk, who played beach volleyball at the highest level.

"It's a very competitive family, whether it's just playing cards around the table, or if it does end up coming to sports," said Vandeweghe.

"I like to think I'm smart enough not to mess with anyone in their said sport that they like to play - but not always.

"I did get schooled in the pool by my mum quite a few times trying to be a smart kind of individual.

"My brother and I got beat in Horse by Kiki because we thought we could out- shoot him.

"My grandfather, I always thought I had quicker hands than he did, so little hand-slap games, things like that."

It's fair to say she can at least claim family bragging rights when it comes to tennis.

Back when she was a youngster and still deciding whether she wanted to pursue a professional tennis career or try her luck at basketball, Vandeweghe asked Williams for her autograph.

"It's a dream to play someone you grew up watching," the 25-year-old said.

"To play an unbelievable player, future Hall of Famer, Venus, to be on the court with her, I've only experienced it one time before.

"But to do it at this stage of a grand slam, is kind of crazy."

Seven-time major champ Williams won her only previous encounter against Vandeweghe in straight sets at last year's Rome Masters.