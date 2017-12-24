TODAY |

Extra women's tournament added for quarantined tennis stars to gain fitness ahead of Australian Open

Source:  AAP

An extra women's tennis tournament catering for players serving 14-day hard lockdowns in Melbourne will be added to the calendar ahead of next month's Australian Open.

Victoria Azarenka. Source: 1 NEWS

It means six tournaments will be staged simultaneously early next month ahead of the Open, which is due to begin on February 8.

There will now be three WTA 500 events with the two originally planned to run from Sunday, January 31 to Saturday, February 6 now having slightly reduced draw sizes.

The new tournament will be staged from February 3 until February 7 and will cater for players who have not been able to train.

Two ATP tournaments will be pushed back 24 hours to start on Monday, February 1 and the ATP Cup will get underway a day later.

A total of 72 players remain in hard lockdown after three chartered flights to the Australian Open returned a positive COVID-19 case.

They include former Australian Open champions Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber as well as 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu.

Unable to leave their rooms to train, the new tournament is an olive branch to athletes given the disadvantages they faced in the build up to a two-week grand slam event.

"This has been a particularly challenging time for the athletes in hard lockdown and we, along with the WTA and ATP, aim to do everything we can to help," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.

"These changes to the lead-in events have been made to give the 72 players a little bit of extra time to help them prepare. We also will prioritise them for things like practice sessions, gym and ice baths."

Emerging Ukranian talent Dayana Yastremska is among those locked down, but won't feature in any tournament after her appeal to lift a doping ban was rejected on Sunday.

The world No.29 sparked controversy when she was filmed on a Tennis Australia charter flight to Melbourne for the Australian Open starting on February 8 despite testing positive to a banned substance in an out-of-competition sample.

She was then placed in a hard 14-day lockdown after a passenger on that flight returned a positive test of their own.

Her situation worsened when the International Tennis Federation released a statement on Sunday saying that an independent tribunal had denied the 20-year- old's application to have her provisional ban lifted.

Portugal's Joao Sousa will miss his first grand slam since 2013, joining British great Andy Murray as a grand slam casualty because of a positive Covid-19 test.

Sousa since returned a negative test and has no symptoms, but with a 14-day quarantine on arrival has run out of time to join the field.

His withdrawal comes after it was revealed three non-playing people in hard lockdown who tested positive after travelling for the Open had the highly- contagious UK strain of the virus.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Conor McGregor knocked out by Dustin Poirier in stunning UFC comeback loss
2
Extra women's tournament added for quarantined tennis stars to gain fitness ahead of Australian Open
3
American tech billionaire Gabe Newell throws support behind Team New Zealand
4
Watch: Conor McGregor, Dan Hooker suffer brutal knockout losses at UFC 257
5
Dan Hooker destroyed by newcomer Michael Chandler in first round at UFC 257
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
02:46

Three more cases of Covid-19 in Melbourne linked to Australian Open arrivals

'Djokovic is a tool' — Nick Kyrgios slams world No.1 for requests to Aussie Open for quarantined players
02:46

Aussie Open organisers not budging on strict lockdown despite players' complaints
02:46

Australian Open players hitting tennis balls in hotel rooms amid strict quarantine stint