'An experience to remember' – rising tennis star takes in Sky Tower experience before ASB Classic

Chris Chang, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

World No. 24 and rising star Amanda Anisimova hit the heights of a Grand Slam semi-final in 2019.

Amanda Anisimova got a 192m view of Auckland from the top of the Sky Walk. Source: 1 NEWS

Now, she's enjoyed the view from 192 metres up the Auckland Sky Tower 'Sky Walk.'

"It was definitely an experience to remember," she told 1 NEWS.

"I get to travel to all these places and I don't want it to just be practice and then going back to the hotel. So definitely taking advantage of all these places I go to is my number one priority."

The 18-year-old has returned to the ASB Classic as one of the favourites, after reaching last year's French Open semi-final.

"I love this city and I love playing here. I don't have any expectations for myself, I just finished my pre-season and I'm feeling confident."

