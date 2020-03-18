Every professional tennis tournament until June 7 called off over coronavirus

All men's and women's professional tennis tournaments through June 7 are being called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Photosport

The ATP and WTA announced that the entire clay-court circuit "will not be held as scheduled" — a day after the start of the French Open, also played on that surface, was postponed from May to September.

The tours had said last week they would suspend play until late April or early May.

The tournaments affected by the tours' suspensions include combined men's and women's events in Madrid and Rome.

Also being scrapped are upcoming WTA tournaments in Strasbourg, France, and Rabat, Morocco, along with ATP events in Munich; Estoril, Portugal; Geneva; and Lyon, France.

Both tours also said that their rankings will be frozen "until further notice."