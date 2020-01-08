TODAY |

Eugenie Bouchard survives gruelling battle in first round of Australian Open qualifying

Source:  AAP

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard has survived a gruelling battle in Melbourne's smoke to escape through the first round of Australian Open qualifying.

Eugenie Bouchard. Source: Photosport

The Canadian, who has been ranked as high as fifth in the world, called multiple medical timeouts in her 4-6 7-6  6-1 victory over China's Xiaodi You at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Bouchard received medical attention for about 10 minutes after winning the second-set tie-break, then taking the first game of the third.

After the opening game of the deciding set, You then asked for assistance from the trainer.

You regularly served under-arm during the third set as she struggled in the oppressive conditions.

Earlier, former world No.39 Matthew Ebden was knocked out of qualifying in the first round.

Ebden, who dropped almost 200 places in the rankings last year to 237th, was beaten 7-5 6-4 by Italian Gianluca Mager.

Later on Tuesday, Bernard Tomic faces a tough qualifying opener against American seventh seed Denis Kudla.

Tennis
Australia
