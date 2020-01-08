TODAY |

Eugenie Bouchard impresses in dispatching eighth seed at ASB Classic

Eugenie Bouchard has impressed in dispatching eighth seed Caroline Garcia from the ASB Classic in straight sets today.

Eugenie Bouchard. Source: Photosport

The popular Canadian booked a spot in her first WTA quarter-final in 12 months with a 6-4 6-4 win over the World No.46 that took just under an hour and a half in Auckland.

The 25-year-old slumped to a ranking of 262 after a 2019 where she lost 14 of 16 matches on the WTA Tour.

Today, Bouchard broke Garcia three times on centre court at Stanley Street while being broken just once.

Bouchard, a former world No.5, will face the winner of tonight’s match between American Amanda Anisimova and Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.

Elsewhere in Auckland, Americans Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally beat Jessica Morre and Arina Rodionova in the doubles.

After the 6-3 6-2 win, the American teens said they were hoping to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics as a double pairing.

