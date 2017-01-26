 

Emotional Rafael Nadal powers through Canadian rival to take Aussie Open semifinal spot

Rafael Nadal wound back the clock to move within a match of the Australian Open title decider with a straight-sets win over Milos Raonic in their quarter-final on Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal wound back the clock defeating Milos Raonic in straight sets 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena.
Source: SKY

Nadal last won the title at Melbourne Park in 2009 but stayed on track for another crack with a 6-4 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 victory over the world No.3 Canadian last night.

It's his first grand slam semi-final since 2014 on the way to winning the French Open crown.

The 30-year-old's obstacle in the final four is Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who earlier in the day disposed of Belgian David Goffin in straight sets.

The result leaves Raonic still searching for his first grand slam title, blowing a golden chance with the world's top two players Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic already out.

The 26-year-old will be haunted by the second set in which he had six set points - three when he was up 5-4 and then three in the tie-break.

But Raonic, who reached the Open semi-finals last year, couldn't convert, serving just his second double fault when up 6-5 in the tiebreak.

The steely Nadal, who had an injury-ravaged 2016 with a first round exit in Melbourne, then made no mistake with his only set point opportunity.

Raonic took an injury break and left the court when up in the second set, returning with his right upper thigh strapped, after telling the trainer he couldn't "push up".

The third set went with serve until 14-time grand slam champion Nadal took the match in fine style, breaking Raonic to love.

Seeded nine, Nadal said he had doubts about his ability to return to the top.

Raonic eliminated him at the same stage at the Brisbane International earlier this month.

"I think I'm not an arrogant person so I always have doubts but I have more when I have injuries," Nadal said.

"When I have doubts it makes me work more and the tough moments make me enjoy this more."

His win continued the veteran theme of the Open, with Nadal, Roger Federer and the Williams sisters Serena and Venus last playing in together in grand slam semi-finals back in Wimbledon 2008.

