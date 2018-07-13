 

Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge to watch Serena Williams in Wimbledon final

The Duchess of Sussex will watch her close friend Serena Williams play in a tenth Wimbledon singles final on Saturday.

Williams defeated Julia Goreges of Germany 6-2, 6-2.
Source: Wimbledon

Meghan will be accompanied by the Duchess of Cambridge, and the pair will meet some of the Championships' ball boys and ball girls, and junior players.

On their first engagement together, without their husbands, Kate and Meghan will also meet former Wimbledon Ladies Champions at a lunch before the final starts.

After her semi-final win on Thursday, Williams hailed her "wonderful" friendship with Meghan and said she was looking forward to her attending.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan , the Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Trinity college, on the second day of their visit to Dublin, Ireland, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan , the Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Trinity college, on the second day of their visit to Dublin, Ireland, Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

Source: Associated Press

It comes exactly two months after the tennis star took a front-row seat at Meghan's wedding to the Duke of Sussex in Windsor.

"We've always had a wonderful friendship," Williams told a post-match press conference.

"Every year, for a couple years, she comes out to Wimbledon, has supported me.

"Now she's supporting me in a different role. But our friendship is still exactly the same.

"We always have supported each other, just been there for each other through a lot. I look forward to it."

The 36-year-old former champion will fight it out against Germany's Angelique Kerber in a bid to win an eighth singles title.

Williams, who gave birth 10 months ago, is the first mother to reach the last round of the tournament since Australian Evonne Goolagong in 1980.

If she wins on Saturday, she will become the first to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since Goolagong triumphed 38 years ago.

However the pair will first have to wait for the conclusion of the men's semi- final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, after play was suspended late on Friday night.

Djokovic is leading two sets to one in his semi-final, which will begin at 1pm.

On Sunday, Kate and the Duke of Cambridge will watch the men's singles final on Centre Court.

