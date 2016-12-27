Driven 19-year-old has sights set on winning Auckland's ASB Classic

A Japanese teenager is being touted as a future top ten player with many pundits believing she has the overall power game to beat the best in women's tennis.

Naomi Osaka, 19, is in New Zealand for the first time and will play in next week's ASB Classic.

Osaka was born in Japan to a Haitian father and Japanese mother and has lived in the US since she was three and from her early teens she's been compared to a young Serena Williams.

"I think the natural ball striking which you can't teach, she's hit the ball as good as I've seen," say Osaka's coach, David Taylor.

Now ranked number 40 in the world, Osaka leapt 160 places this year making the third round in three of the four Gran Slams.

She has lofty goals for 2017.

"I want to get into the top 20, win a tournament, hopefully I can win this one," she says of the ASB Classic.