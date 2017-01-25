 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


'Don't be Babyrena out here!' Serena Williams admits to bratty behaviour in light-hearted on-court interview

share

Source:

SKY

Serena Williams reached her 10th consecutive Grand Slam semifinal, and kept her bid alive for a record 23rd major title, with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Johanna Konta at the Australian Open this afternoon.

The tennis legend went through a rough patch in her quarter-final win at the Aussie Open which she let the Rod Laver Arena crowd know about.
Source: SKY

Her opponent in the semifinals, Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who beat fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, had a much longer wait to get back to this stage at a major — nearly 18 years.

It's the second time in the last two years that three women in their 30s have reached the semifinals at a major: Venus Williams, 36, Serena Williams, 35, and Lucic-Baroni, 34. Serena also reached the semifinals at the 2015 U.S. Open, alongside 30-somethings Flavia Pennetta and Roberta Vinci.

"Thirties is the new 10," Williams said after her match. "No matter what happens, somebody 34 or older will be in the final."

The second-seeded Williams was tested by Konta in the second set when the British player broke her to go up 2-1. But Williams broke back at love to level the score at 3-all and saved another break point in her next service game before closing out the match.

Williams finished with 10 aces, but only connected on 45 percent of her first serves overall.

"The main focus is actually my serve," she said. "I missed a lot today. I got a little frustrated."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:59
1
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

Fringe All Blacks headline Hurricanes Tens team for inaugural Brisbane tournament

00:33
2
Khoder Nasser has hit out at claims links between SBW and controversial clerics could affect a deal with BMW.

Sonny Bill Williams' manager slams BMW contract claims as 'totally off the mark'

01:56
3
With top All Blacks players unavailable, Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has still somehow managed to wrangle up a pretty handy side.

'It was a no-brainer' - Milner-Skudder's three-year All Blacks deal an easy choice

00:30
4
34-year-old Mirjana Lucic-Baroni couldn’t contain her emotions after a titanic tussle with Karolina Pliskova.

Watch: Tortured tennis star conquers abusive childhood, collapses in tears at cracking first major semi in 18 years

5

Grigor Dimitrov continues stellar hot streak to Aussie Open final with straight sets quarter-final win

01:20
The musical tribute to Los Angeles dominated the Oscar nominations, picking up 14 nods to tie the record set by Titanic and All About Eve.

But does it live up to the hype? Kiwis asked to rate 14 Oscar-nominated La La Land

The musical tribute to Los Angeles dominated the Oscar nominations.

00:35
This short film, Lani’s Space, has catapulted two young New Zealand filmmakers into the international spotlight.

Rising Kiwi filmmakers scoop top award at international, NASA film comp - judged by Oscar nominated director

The short film, which took on 900 other entries, is about a solo father's journey to understand his daughter's love of space.

00:30
34-year-old Mirjana Lucic-Baroni couldn’t contain her emotions after a titanic tussle with Karolina Pliskova.

Watch: Tortured tennis star conquers abusive childhood, collapses in tears at cracking first major semi in 18 years

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni couldn’t contain her emotions after winning her Australian Open quarter-final.

MetService's Georgina Griffiths says we can expect 'more windows to enjoy the barbeque and the beach in the next two or three weeks'.

Opinion: Moving summer holidays is a great idea - but it will never happen

Luke Appleby writes that there are just too many things to deal with for the idea to ever move into action.

04:35
To be fair to them, James Rolleston and Dean O'Gorman have a good reason.

Stars of Goodbye Pork Pie remake haven't seen the original, but promise new movie is 'still very much a NZ film'

To be fair to them, James Rolleston and Dean O'Gorman have their reasons.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ