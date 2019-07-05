'I don’t care' - feisty Nick Kyrgios slams ball at Rafa Nadal, refuses offer to aplogise

Rafael Nadal was up near the Centre Court net when Nick Kyrgios smacked a booming forehand directly at the guy's midsection — right at him, on purpose — and earned a lengthy staredown in return.

Kyrgios didn't apologise, at the time or at his news conference — for that or for berating the chair umpire or for spending time at a local pub the night before the match.

Rarely does Kyrgios offer regrets, for much of anything. Instead, he tends to double down. He is nothing if not fascinating. He is talented, too. And yet it was Nadal who emerged from all of the tumult at Wimbledon to beat Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) in a second-round match boasting plenty of dramatics, a dose of animosity and delightful play by both men.

"I'm always willing to go out there and try and put on a show. I know people that bought a ticket today probably had a great day," said Kyrgios, a 24-year-old Australian who is ranked 43rd. "At times today,

I was looking around: This is Wimbledon, playing Rafa. ... But I'll probably wake up tomorrow (and) there will be something negative about it, for sure."

Kyrgios is capable of being as entertaining and befuddling a player as there is and showed why throughout this 3-hour-plus contest that overshadowed everything else going on around the grass-court Grand Slam tournament on Day 4.

He is ranked 43rd, and hasn't been past the quarterfinals at a major. But against Nadal, he displayed boundless power, guile, touch and athleticism.

Kyrgios, his shirt collared popped just so, seemed to act at times as if it were more important to look cool than to play well. The between-the-leg shots, the unnecessary leaping backhands and all the rest.

Much earlier, he had several loud arguments with chair umpire Damien Dumusois, complaining about all sorts of things, including how long Nadal took between points and whether the official was seeking too much attention.

During the match, Kyrgios earned a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct after calling Dumusois a "disgrace." At his news conference, Kyrgios' insults of choice were "horrendous" and "terrible."

In the third set, there was that "dangerous" ball — Nadal's word — he sent toward the Spaniard, who blocked it with his racket at the last second. Perhaps startled, Nadal double-faulted on the next point.

But he wound up holding serve, then celebrating like he'd won the match, leaping and yelling and punching the air. When he eventually did seal the victory, Nadal wagged a finger and shouted and fist-pumped some more.