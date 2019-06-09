TODAY |

Dominic Thiem outlasts Novak Djokovic in thrilling, rain-affected semi to book French Open final rematch

AAP
More From
Tennis

Dominic Thiem has beaten world No.1 Novak Djokovic 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5 to meet the King of Clay Rafael Nadal in a second straight French Open final between the pair.

Thiem, 25, prevailed in four hours and 13 minutes of net play on third match point with a forehand winner.

The match was stopped owing to adverse weather in the third set Friday and interrupted because of rain Saturday in the fifth set.

The defeat ended Djokovic's bids to hold all four grand-slam titles at the same time for the second time in his career and to become the first man in the Open era to win every major twice, as well as ending a run of 10 grand-slam semi- final wins in a row for the Serb.

Thiem, 25, lost last year's final in straight sets to Nadal. The 11-time champion from Spain advanced Friday against 20-time grand-slam-title winner Roger Federer 6-3 6-4 6-2.

Nadal has never lost a French Open final and leads the series with Thiem 8-4, but Thiem beat him recently en route to the Barcelona Open trophy.

"I think all the time, if someone reaches the final, it's against Rafa. It was an amazing experience last year. He is the favourite, of course - it is his 12th final and my second," Thiem said.

"I'll leave everything on the court."

The start of the women's decider between Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Czech was delayed by some 90 minutes because Thiem and Djokovic took a long time to complete their match.

Thiem lost the 3-1 overnight advantage when play resumed Saturday in still very windy conditions but went up two sets to one with a return winner in the 12th game.

Thiem double-fault gave Djokovic the deciding break for 6-5 to force a fifth set.

Djokovic quickly trailed 4-1 before rain forced the players off court for an hour.

He saved two break points in the sixth game and two match points in the eighth in a comeback to 5-5, but Thiem then won on his third chance with a forehand winner.

Thiem then squandered two match points at 5-3 and lost the game with four unforced errors in a row as Djokovic roared back to 5-5.

But Thiem then held serve to love for 6-5 and wrapped up matters on his third opportunity in the next game.

"I was in the semis with the three best players in the world. To beat one of them is always unbelievable," Thiem said.

"It is never easy to go on and off [court]. But we are used to that. If you win, you are happy."


Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in five sets, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia's Novak Djokovic Source: Associated Press
More From
Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
2
Coles was injected into the line-up at halftime and the move proved to be a good one in the 37-17 win.
Super sub Dane Coles scores twice off the bench as Hurricanes clinch home quarter-final with big win
3
Neesham's 5/31 helped the Kiwis dismiss Afghanistan for just 172 runs.
Jimmy Neesham snags five-wicket haul as Black Caps dominate Afghanistan in seven-wicket World Cup win
4
Annabelle Smith, 3, even donned a Highlanders jersey with No.15 and "Dad" written on the back.
Ben Smith's daughter steals the spotlight in Super Rugby match helping out dad with water boy duties
5
Roy brought up 100 runs in the win but was so focused on the ball, he forgot to see where he was going.
Jason Roy floors umpire with big hit as England rebound in CWC win over Bangladesh
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Djokovic cruises through to French Open quarter-final after straight sets victory
Rafael Nadal celebrates reaching the French Open quarter-finals

Federer, Nadal on course for Roland Garros semi-final after latest wins
FILE - In this May 29, 2018 file photo, Serena Williams of the U.S. returns a shot against Krystyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Serena Williams will no longer be allowed to wear her sleek, figure-hugging catsuit at the French Open. The French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, says the tournament that Williams has won three times is introducing a dress code to regulate players' uniforms because "I think that sometimes, we've gone too far." (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Heavyweights Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka dumped out of French Open
Roger Federer celebrates at the French Open

Federer, Nadal both march into Roland Garros last 16